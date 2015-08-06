* Q2 adj EBITDA 5.03 bln euros vs 4.95 bln average in poll
* T-Mobile US biggest sales contributor
* German EBITDA slips on mobile slowdown, hiring costs
* Shares fall in early trading
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Aug 6 Deutsche Telekom
reported a slowdown in German mobile revenues during the second
quarter, taking the shine off a 14-percent jump in core profit
driven by its U.S. business.
Mobile service revenues were flat, compared with a 3 percent
rise in the first quarter in Deutsche Telekom's home market,
which is still its biggest profit engine.
Europe's largest telecoms operator by sales said its German
business as a whole was also hit by higher costs for hiring new
personnel for building out its network, resulting in a 1.4
percent drop in core profit to 2.22 billion euros ($2.42
billion), slightly below expectations.
Deutsche Telekom shares fell 1.7 percent in early trading on
Thursday, underperforming the German blue-chip index
which was down 0.2 percent.
Growth at T-Mobile US, of which Deutsche Telekom
owns 65.7 percent and which is now its biggest unit by sales,
countered the decline in Germany.
The U.S. company last week reported forecast-beating results
and raised its forecast for new subscribers in 2015 for the
second time this year.
Citi analyst Simon Weeden said that Deutsche Telekom had
reported a "decent" quarter.
"With the stock having already reacted to strong results at
TMUS, we expect a small negative reaction to
weaker-than-expected domestic mobile service revenue," Weeden
added.
Deutsche Telekom shares have risen by a third so far this
year, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications
index, which has gained about a quarter.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 5.03
billion euros, Deutsche Telekom said, beating the average
forecast of 4.95 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
It said it still expected 2015 EBITDA, excluding special
items, of around 18.3 billion euros at constant currencies and
free cash flow of around 4.3 billion.
Based on the average dollar-euro exchange rate of 1.11 per
euro in the first half of the year, adjusted EBITDA would be
around 19.3 billion euros, Deutsche Telekom said.
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
