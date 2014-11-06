* Q3 adj EBITDA drops 1.8 pct to 4.575 bln

* Q3 investments rose 10 pct to 2.5 bln euros

* Still sees 2014 adj EBITDA stable at 17.6 bln euros (Rewrites, adds CEO, CFO, analyst comments, shares)

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 Deutsche Telekom's U.S. business can fund the purchase of new airwaves itself, the German company said on Thursday, seeking to calm shareholder fears that the investment could hit group earnings.

Europe's largest telecoms operator by revenue looks set to keep its 66-percent stake in T-Mobile US for at least another year after rivals Sprint and Iliad walked away from a deal to buy the United States' fourth-biggest carrier.

However, T-Mobile US faces heavy spending in its network, stoking fears among some investors that a business which has taken years to become self-funding might return to being a drag on its German parent.

Analysts think a U.S. airwaves auction which is expected to be pushed back to early 2016 from mid-2015 due to its complexity could cost T-Mobile US between $5 billion and $10 billion.

Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said on Thursday he was confident the U.S. business would be able to fund the investment by issuing new shares or bonds itself, confirming what a person close to the German company's management had previously told Reuters.

"We consistently follow our strategy of de-risking, self-funding," he told reporters, after Deutsche Telekom reported a 1.8 percent drop in third-quarter core earnings, due in part to investments in the United States and its home market of Germany.

"I am convinced that T-Mobile US will continue to be a source of great satisfaction for us."

INVESTMENTS

Analysts at credit rating agency Fitch estimate that, including a frequency auction which is scheduled for this month, T-Mobile may have to spend at least $7 billion.

"Higher-than-expected spectrum investments without a clear deleveraging strategy could lead to a negative rating action," they said in a note at the end of last month, referring to the possible implications on Deutsche Telekom's credit ratings.

Deutsche Telekom shares were flat at 1205 GMT. The shares have lost almost 4 percent so far this year and are underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications Index which has gained almost 2 percent.

The stock is valued at 5 times expected core profit, down from almost 6 times in early July, when newsflow of a potential sale of T-Mobile US peaked, but still below the sector at almost 7 times expected core profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Deutsche Telekom said investments rose by 10.3 percent the third quarter to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion), excluding expenses for mobile spectrum. The money was spent on upgrading German mobile and fixed-line networks and integrating its mobile networks in the United States.

That resulted in a 1.8 percent drop of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, to 4.58 billion euros, broadly in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

T-Mobile US accounts for about a third of Deutsche Telekom's sales and a fifth of its core profits. Long a drag on cash flows, is has recently shown signs of a turnaround.

Last week, the U.S. business posted record subscriber growth in the third quarter as price cuts and a marketing drive paid off, although the cost of integrating its networks resulted in a bigger-than-expected loss.

Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it still expected 2014 EBITDA, excluding special items, to be stable at around 17.6 billion euros and that free cash flow would drop to around 4.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7981 euro) (Editing by Mark Potter)