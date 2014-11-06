BRIEF-Avid Technology Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Avid Technology Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2niuBwr) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 6 Deutsche Telekom expects earnings at its U.S. business T-Mobile US will improve in the coming quarters, the company's finance chief said on Thursday.
"In the same way as revenue increases when the number of customers grows, so earnings will improve in the next few quarters as revenue rises," Deutsche Telekom's Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dannenfeldt told reporters on a conference call.
Chief Executive Tim Hoettges added he was delighted with the success of T-Mobile US. "I am convinced that T-Mobile US will continue to be a source of great satisfaction for us," he said.
Last week, T-Mobile US posted record subscriber growth in the third quarter as its aggressive marketing campaigns paid off, while the cost of integrating its networks resulted in a bigger-than-expected loss. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Avid Technology Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2niuBwr) Further company coverage:
* Says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing