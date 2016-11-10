* Q3 core profit 5.54 bln euros vs 5.49 bln expected
* German mobile services revenues rise 0.2 pct in Q3
* Shares indicated to open 1.7 pct higher at top of DAX
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Deutsche Telekom
reported better-than-expected third-quarter core profit and
sales on Thursday helped by ongoing growth in its U.S.
operations and a return to growth of German mobile service
revenues.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items,
rose 7.2 percent to 5.54 billion euros ($6.06 billion), just
above the average estimate of 5.49 billion euros in a Reuters
poll.
Revenues rose by 5.9 percent to 18.1 billion euros, helped
by a 0.2 percent rise in German mobile services revenues. This
was better than analysts had expected and also better than the
1.8-percent drop its competitor Telefonica Deutschland had
reported last month.
Deutsche Telekom shares were indicated to open 1.7 percent
higher at the top of the German blue chip index which
is seen opening 0.6 percent higher, according to pre-market data
at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.
Analyst Polo Tang at UBS described the results as
"encouraging", sticking to his "Buy" recommendation for the
stock.
Deutsche Telekom confirmed its 2016 outlook for adjusted
EBITDA to rise to around 21 billion euros and free cash flow of
around 4.9 billion euros.
T-Mobile US Inc, of which Deutsche Telekom owns
almost 65 percent, is now almost as big as Deutsche Telekom's
German business, bringing in 2.156 billion euros in adjusted
EBITDA, just below the 2.25 billion Germany generated.
Last month T-Mobile US again raised its forecast for
customer additions for the year after adding 969,000 postpaid
customers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 890,000
in the second quarter.
T-Mobile's net income surged to $366 million from $138
million.
($1 = 0.9144 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)