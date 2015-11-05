Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Nov 5 Deutsche Telekom is not satisfied with its operations in Romania and Poland as well as the Netherlands, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"On the portfolio side - there's the Netherlands, the second one is Romania and the third one is our Poland activities where we are not happy with the performance," Tim Hoettges told analysts on a call to discuss third-quarter results.
A spokesman said this did not necessarily mean Deutsche Telekom was considering disposals. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)