FRANKFURT Nov 5 Deutsche Telekom is not satisfied with its operations in Romania and Poland as well as the Netherlands, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"On the portfolio side - there's the Netherlands, the second one is Romania and the third one is our Poland activities where we are not happy with the performance," Tim Hoettges told analysts on a call to discuss third-quarter results.

A spokesman said this did not necessarily mean Deutsche Telekom was considering disposals. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)