FRANKFURT Aug 7 Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it wants special treatment from U.S. regulators in upcoming spectrum auctions now that they have blocked a merger of its T-Mobile US business with the country's No.3 mobile operator Sprint Corp.
"In the U.S. we have the situation that the two largest operators take more than 100 percent of the cash flow in the market," Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told reporters.
"If consolidation is not desired, regulators should help to improve the position of smaller operators," he said, adding that special treatment should be given to the company at next year's auction for low-frequency spectrum.
Analysts estimate that T-Mobile US will need anywhere from $5 to $10 billion to bid for the best spectrum at the auction next year, and more billions to upgrade its network to keep up with consumers demands for quality and speed. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Potter)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
