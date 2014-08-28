US STOCKS-Wall St flat as banks, Amgen weigh; Adobe rallies
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
Aug 28 Deutsche Telekom AG is open to a sale of its T-Mobile US Inc unit, if an offer values the business at $35 a share or more, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Senior managers at Deutsche Telekom, which rejected an offer from Iliad SA for T-Mobile earlier this month, discussed the business' valuation at a strategy meeting on Thursday in Berlin, Bloomberg said, citing a source.
Deutsche Telekom could not immediately be reached for comment. T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Iliad declined to comment on the report.
T-Mobile US shares were up 2.2 percent at $30.10 on Thursday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
Deutsche Telekom derives about a third of its sales and a fifth of core profit from the United States, but believes T-Mobile US lacks critical mass, frequencies and capital to compete with leaders AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore, Marina Lopes in Washington and Leila Abboud in Paris; editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Amgen Inc's $14,000 cholesterol drug Repatha cut the risk of heart attack and stroke by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, but results from a highly-anticipated study fell short of investor expectations and shares dropped 6 percent.