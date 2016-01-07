* Several T-Mobile US work practices found to be illegal
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, Jan 7 Deutsche Telekom
is facing growing pressure from investors and
lawmakers to ensure proper treatment of workers at its American
business T-Mobile US.
The German company's biggest subsidiary has enjoyed two
years of rapid expansion in a fiercely competitive U.S. market
that has seen it overtake its closest rival Sprint in
terms of subscribers.
But it has been accused by its main labour union, the
Communications Workers of America (CWA), of flouting employees'
rights and was last year found to have engaged in illegal work
practices in two U.S. National Labor Relations Board cases.
T-Mobile, which has about 45,000 employees, says it abides
by the law and denies mistreating workers.
Two major investors in Deutsche Telekom have expressed
concern to the company about the treatment of T-Mobile
employees, according to sources. Lawmakers in Washington and
Berlin have, meanwhile, called on the German government - which
controls 30 percent of Deutsche Telekom - to put pressure on the
company to ensure its U.S. business respects workers' rights.
Pension fund manager APG Asset Management, which owns 0.15
percent of Deutsche Telekom, told Reuters it had requested an
update on T-Mobile's treatment of workers in light of rulings by
the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and the CWA
allegations. "Based on this (update), we will consider our
position," it said, without elaborating.
In 2011, APG removed Wal-Mart from its portfolio,
citing working conditions and insufficient willingness to allow
staff to unionise.
"Human capital management is very important to us," said APG
sustainability specialist Anna Pot. "It is an important
indicator of the quality of management."
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) - Deutsche
Telekom's fourth-biggest shareholder with a 1.6 percent stake -
has also expressed concerns to the company about the treatment
of U.S. workers, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
NBIM said it had a policy of not commenting on specific
investments or companies.
A senior manager at another top-30 Deutsche Telekom
shareholder, who declined to be named because his employer does
not allow him to discuss individual investments, said it was
also concerned about the treatment of U.S. workers, but had not
raised the issue with the German company.
Deutsche Telekom declined to comment, saying discussions
with its shareholders were confidential.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
Following complaints from the CWA, a judge on the National
Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled in March that a number of
T-Mobile's national policies were illegal.
The violations included those that prohibited employees from
discussing wages with colleagues, speaking to the media about
their work environment and seeking help from co-workers to
gather evidence in disciplinary proceedings.
T-Mobile is appealing against the rulings on two of the 11
practices judged illegal, but has accepted the decisions on the
other nine. At the time, it said the judge's rulings on the 11
policies were only on "a technical issue in the law", adding:
"There are no allegations that any employee has been impacted by
these policies."
In a second case, the NLRB ruled in August that T-Mobile's
policy of prohibiting staff in call centres in South Carolina
and Maine from talking to colleagues or others about employment
conditions was illegal, as was asking workers to sign
confidentiality agreements during internal investigations.
The company said it had changed its rules in response to the
NLRB's decision, but declined to give further details. It said
at the time it found the decision "puzzling, since T-Mobile's
approach to confidentiality is consistent with the National
Labor Relations Board's own investigation manual".
Separately from the NLRB cases, the CWA has documented
several cases of alleged mistreatment of employees. They include
allegations bosses yelled at call centre staff, told those with
low sales figures to wear "dunce" caps and banned a pregnant
worker from taking bathroom breaks.
T-Mobile US declined to comment on individual cases.
Deutsche Telekom said the cases documented by the union were
isolated incidents.
The issue of the U.S. carrier's treatment of staff is also
making political waves in Germany.
German trade union Verdi has taken up the CWA's case with
the Berlin government. It organised a petition on the German
parliament website, which has drawn around 50,000 signatures,
demanding that the finance ministry ensure workers' rights are
upheld at T-Mobile US.
Following the second NLRB ruling, 25 members of the U.S.
Congress sent a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
urging her to look into the matter. "We respectfully request
action by your government as a significant shareholder to call
on Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile to fully respect workers'
rights in the U.S.," they wrote in November.
Last April, German Green lawmaker Beate Mueller-Gemmeke made
a similar appeal to the government, which said in a written
response that it respected the T-Mobile US workers' rights "in
accordance with U.S. law".
Asked by Reuters for comment, the German finance ministry,
which is responsible for the country's shareholdings, declined
to comment.
BULLYING ALLEGATIONS
By offering a slew of affordable mobile plans and perks like
free music and video streaming, T-Mobile US overtook Sprint last
year in a race for subscribers, though both still lag Verizon
and AT&T. With more than 61 million customers as of
September 30, T-Mobile has a market share of about 16 percent.
The turnaround has caught the attention of potential
suitors. In 2014, Sprint was in talks with Deutsche Telekom to
acquire T-Mobile, but they were abandoned in the face of
opposition from antitrust regulators. Talks last year over
merging the business with Dish Networks stalled over
disagreements about valuations.
The allegations from the CWA of mistreatment of individual
T-Mobile workers were compiled in a report the union published
in July. The union said it had documented scores of incidents.
In T-Mobile US's Chattanooga call centre, former customer
service worker Julia Crouse said workers were humiliated if they
did not meet their targets when she worked there in 2010.
"The person who had the lowest (sales) stats would end up
wearing a dunce hat and then with the stuffed turtle ... it
would be on your desk," she told Reuters.
She left the company shortly after the alleged bullying and
didn't lodge complaints about her treatment.
T-Mobile US declined to comment on individual cases but said
Chief Executive John Legere and other senior managers visited
call centres regularly and have an "open dialogue" with staff.
The company declined to disclose its average call centre
staff turnover rate. However during an NLRB court case in 2014,
it said the turnover rate at the Wichita centre was 74 percent
in the previous year.
That is more than double the overall U.S. call centre
industry's average across various sectors, which is 25 to 35
percent, according to Forrester Research analyst Art Schoeller.
A T-Mobile spokesperson said that "currently the average
retention rates at T-Mobile call centers are better than ever
and are within the range of the Forrester Research analyst."
