FRANKFURT Feb 20 Deutsche Telekom
plans to provide an additional 5.9 million homes with fast
internet, a spokesman said on Friday.
At the moment Deutsche Telekom is rolling out a so-called
VDSL network in Germany, which will offer download speeds of up
to 100 Mbit/s.
By 2018 it wants to have 65 percent of German houses
connected to fast internet. With the additional 5.9 million
houses, the coverage will rise to about 80 percent.
Deutsche Telekom is in a fierce battle with German cable
companies such as Liberty Global's Unitymedia KabelBW and Kabel
Deutschland, which is now part of Vodafone.
Both cable operators have snatched customers from Deutsche
Telekom with their upgraded networks offering home and office
Internet at speeds that are often five times faster.
