BRATISLAVA Aug 24 Orange Slovakia, a unit of France Telecom , appealed on Wednesday against a 40.7 million euro ($58.6 mln) fee imposed by the regulator for a 10-year extension of its licence.

Orange, the euro zone country's biggest mobile and internet services provider by number of clients, said the fee was unfair.

"The reason is lack of transparency of the process, discriminatory approach and factual imperfections in methodology and calculation of the fee," Peter Toth, corporate affairs manager for Orange Slovensko, said in a statement.

The Slovak telecommunication market regulator ruled on Aug. 11 that Orange had to pay the fee.

The Slovak Telekom group, a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), which has to pay a fee of 47.8 million euros, declined to comment on a possible appeal.

Local agency SITA cited the regulator as saying that Slovak Telekom has decided to fight the ruling too.

Spain's Telefonica also operates in Slovakia, but it was not subject to a fee as it joined the market later than Orange and Slovak Telekom's unit T-Mobile.

