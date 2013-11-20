FRANKFURT Nov 20 German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen said that investors holding about 90 percent of GSW's share capital have accepted Deutsche Wohnen's public takeover offer, likely setting GSW up for a quick exit from Germany's midcap index MDax.

Deutsche Wohnen said it expects to publish the exact figure at the end of the week.

The rules governing MDax membership require for a stock with a freefloat of less than 10 percent to be expelled immediately from the gauge.

