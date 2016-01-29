FRANKFURT Jan 29 Deutsche Wohnen, which is the target of a hostile takeover by German real estate peer Vonovia, said on Friday it may settle two convertible bonds in cash instead of shares.

Vonovia this week extended a deadline and lowered the acceptance threshold for a 9.92 billion euro ($10.81 billion) deal to 50 percent from 57 percent on an undiluted basis after saying it had secured "significantly more than 20 percent" of Deutsche Wohnen shares.

Deutsche Wohnen said on Friday in a statement that Vonovia is now turning to Deutsche Wohnen's convertible bond holders to seize control over the company.

Holders of convertible bonds can take payment in shares or cash.

"We cannot accept that Vonovia, despite numerous confirmations, is not willing to accept the vote of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders," said Deutsche Wohnen Chief Executive Michael Zahn.

Vonovia declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Alexander Huebner; editing by Jason Neely)