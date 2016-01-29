* Deutsche Wohnen seeks to scupper Vonovia's 9.9 bln eur bid

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 Property group Deutsche Wohnen said on Friday it could pay cash for two convertible bonds instead of settling them with shares, as it seeks to thwart a hostile takeover bid by local rival Vonovia.

Vonovia's 9.92 billion-euro ($10.8 billion) bid for Deutsche Wohnen, launched in October, has resulted in a bitter battle between the two companies as Deutsche Wohnen's management rebuffs the approach.

Having secured acceptances for only 22.5 percent of Deutsche Wohnen stock, Vonovia this week lowered the minimum threshold it needs for the deal to go through to 44 percent, assuming that convertible bonds would still help it eventually reach 50 percent.

Deutsche Wohnen's threat of settling the bonds with cash instead of shares, which could cost it more than 900 million euros, could raise the bar again for Vonovia.

"We cannot accept that Vonovia, despite numerous confirmations, is not willing to accept the vote of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders," Deutsche Wohnen Chief Executive Michael Zahn said in a statement.

Vonovia shot back, saying Deutsche Wohnen's move was "a wilful attempt to irritate the market in an effort to frustrate Vonovia's attractive offer".

Shareholders have until Feb. 9 to accept Vonovia's offer, which is worth 14 billion euros including debt.

($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)