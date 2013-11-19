FRANKFURT Nov 19 Deutsche Wohnen, the German real estate group that is buying peer GSW, said on Tuesday it would issue convertible bonds worth 250 million euros ($338 million), maturing in November 2020.

The company will also invite holders of convertible bonds issued by GSW on Nov. 20, 2012, with a principal amount of 182.9 million euros to sell their securities. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Goodman)