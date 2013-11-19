BRIEF-Capitec Bank Holdings sees FY HEPS 3,233 cents-3,317 cents/shr
* for year ended 28 february 2017, expects headline earnings per share will be between 3233 cents and 3317 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 19 Deutsche Wohnen, the German real estate group that is buying peer GSW, said on Tuesday it would issue convertible bonds worth 250 million euros ($338 million), maturing in November 2020.
The company will also invite holders of convertible bonds issued by GSW on Nov. 20, 2012, with a principal amount of 182.9 million euros to sell their securities. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Goodman)
* Canadian solar inc- received us$20 million unsecured funding from china and portuguese-speaking countries cooperation and development fund
* Says it plans to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.16 million) via preference shares issue