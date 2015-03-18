* Offer is worth nearly 1.2 billion euros
* Conwert bid of 11.50 eur per share runs to April 15
* Deutsche Wohnen says Conwert needs "strong partner"
* Share falls as much as 4.7 pct before paring losses
FRANKFURT/VIENNA, March 18 Property group
Deutsche Wohnen launched its 11.50 euro per share cash
bid for Austrian rival Conwert on Wednesday and ruled
out sweetening the price despite criticism from some Conwert
shareholders.
German property has become a hot market given rock-bottom
interest rates and attractive yields and Conwert's property
portfolio is mostly in Germany.
"We are convinced that our offer represents an attractive
opportunity for all Conwert shareholders," Chief Executive
Michael Zahn said.
"Conwert requires a strategic re-launch with a strong
partner at its side. To this end, Deutsche Wohnen is in an
outstanding position," he added.
Conwert stock fell to its lowest level in a month, easing as
much as 4.7 percent to 11.82 euros before paring losses to trade
at 12.035 euros by 1100 GMT, down 2.9 percent.
Conwert's supervisory board took note of the bid and said it
will respond within 10 working days.
"It will thoroughly evaluate the offer in light of the
share's performance prior to the announcement of the takeover
bid...and take into account the offer price, which is far below
Conwert's NAV/share, and the outlook for Conwert for the
following years," it said in a statement.
Minority shareholders in Conwert said last month the 1.2
billion euro ($1.27 billion) bid was too low, helping to push
shares in the Austrian property firm above the offer price. They
closed on Tuesday at 12.40 euros.
Conwert, which has said it was surprised by the approach,
has hired JP Morgan as an adviser.
Deutsche Wohnen already controls more than 30 percent of
Conwert via agreements with shareholders.
The offer, which has a minimum acceptance threshold of 50
percent plus one Conwert share, ends on April 15. It also covers
Conwert convertible bonds and bids 6.35 euros each for shares in
its Eco Business Immobilien unit until April 24.
The approach is the latest in a string of deals in Germany's
fragmented real estate sector, including Deutsche Annington's
3.9 billion euro takeover of Gagfah in
December and Deutsche Wohnen's 1.7 billion bid for GSW in 2013.
Conwert shareholders Petrus Advisers, activist investor Cube
Invest and Austrian fund 3-Banken-Generali have all questioned
the Deutsche Wohnen offer.
($1 = 0.9443 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and Elaine Hardcastle)