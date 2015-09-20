FRANKFURT, Sept 20 German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for peer LEG Immobilien that puts LEG's equity value at 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion), the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Deutsche Wohnen is offering 33 of its shares for every 10 shares in LEG, it said, adding that this equalled a premium of about 13 percent over the closing price of LEG prior to the announcement.

The combined group will have a portfolio worth about 17 billion euros, the statement said.

($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)