BRIEF-First Credit Finance Group says unit enters revolving loan agreement
* Lender has agreed to grant facility in principal amount of up to hk$27.5 million
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for peer LEG Immobilien that puts LEG's equity value at 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion), the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.
Deutsche Wohnen is offering 33 of its shares for every 10 shares in LEG, it said, adding that this equalled a premium of about 13 percent over the closing price of LEG prior to the announcement.
The combined group will have a portfolio worth about 17 billion euros, the statement said.
($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
ATHENS, March 28 The Greek government told the country's central bank chief to stay out of politics on Tuesday after he urged it to wrap up a long-delayed bailout review.