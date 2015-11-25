FRANKFURT Nov 25 German property firm Deutsche Wohnen is set to buy a residential property portfolio worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), three sources familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Wohnen's target is the "Obligo" portfolio of about 14,000 flats being sold by peer Patrizia Immobilien, the sources said.

Deutsche Wohnen and Patrizia declined comment.

Deutsche Wohnen itself is currently the subject of a takeover offer by peer Vonovia.

