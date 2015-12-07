VIENNA Dec 7 Germany's cartel office has
approved property company Vonovia's planned 14
billion-euro ($15 billion) hostile bid for smaller peer Deutsche
Wohnen, it said on Monday.
Vonovia is Germany's biggest residential property company
and Deutsche Wohnen is the second, together owning about half of
the million apartments held by listed landlords.
"In all regions, however, private landlords, communal
housing associations, housing cooperatives and other providers
are so strongly represented that it was not to be expected that
Vonovia would acquire market dominance or a reduction in
competition as defined by the cartel office," the watchdog said
in a statement.
($1 = 0.9249 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)