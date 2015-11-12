BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
FRANKFURT Nov 12 Shareholder advisor ISS is recommending that Vonovia shareholders approve of the German property group's plan to buy peer Deutsche Wohnen .
"The deal seems accretive in economic terms, taking into account the quality/valuation of the acquired portfolio and adjusting downward the level of synergies that Vonovia seeks in the combination," ISS said in a note.
Vonovia has asked its shareholder to vote on November 30 in favor of a capital hike needed for the planned 14 billion euro ($15 billion) hostile bid.
Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis is also recommends approval of the deal, while German shareholder advisor Ivox said the takeover should be rejected on governance issues. ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Karolin Schaps)
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares