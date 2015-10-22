FRANKFURT Oct 22 Deutsche Wohnen on
Thursday said that Vonovia's hostile offer for the
German property group was inadequate, a day after Deutsche
Wohnen abandoned its own planned takeover of peer LEG.
"That is a story of burning shareholder value," Chief
Executive Michael Zahn said in an investor call, adding that
Vonovia's bid valued Deutsche Wohnen at 24.60 euros ($27.82) a
share, while the intrinsic value was more than 26 euros a share.
Zahn said he had not done the best job in explaining
strategic rationale of Deutsche Wohnen's takeover plans for LEG,
which he scrapped after failing to win shareholder support in
face of the Vonovia offer.
Deutsche Wohnen urged its shareholders to reject the Vonovia
offer, adding that on a standalone basis Deutsche Wohnen would
create value, including through acquisitions.
Deutsche Wohnen has acquisition targets worth 2 billion
euros in its pipeline and could buy peers worth 1 billion euros
without tapping equity markets, Zahn said.
($1 = 0.8844 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)