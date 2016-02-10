* Vonovia gets only 30 pct of shares vs 50 pct target

* Says could not raise offer due to Berlin rents outlook

* Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen shares rise (Adds further CEO comments, share prices)

By Arno Schuetze, Andreas Kröner and Kathrin Jones

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Vonovia, Germany's biggest residential property firm, failed in its 9.9 billion euro ($11.2 billion) hostile bid for Deutsche Wohnen on Wednesday, ending a drawn-out and acrimonious battle.

The takeover attempt was part of a wave of mergers in which companies are trying to make the most of cash flooding into German real estate in search of higher returns.

However, Vonovia's chief executive Rolf Buch said his company had not been willing to raise its offer for Deutsche Wohnen because it did not believe rents would not continue to rise as steeply in Berlin as they have recently.

"Berlin is not London or Paris," Buch said during a conference call following Vonovia's admission of defeat.

Consolidation in the real estate sector has also picked up since several groups floated on the stock exchange, raising funds to pay for acquisitions to build economies of scale.

Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen together own about half a million apartments, but their combined market share in the German residential real estate would still be below 2 percent, with the rest held mainly by private home owners.

Despite failing to win sufficient shareholder acceptances, Vonovia did succeed in thwarting Deutsche Wohnen's own plan to buy smaller domestic rival LEG.

Vonovia, which under German takeover rules cannot make another bid for Wohnen for at least a year, would put such acquisitions on hold.

"Acquisitions of other listed possible takeover targets have been put on the back burner for now," Buch said.

Despite changing the terms of its bid and extending the deadline, only 30.4 percent of Deutsche Wohnen investors had tendered their shares by the deadline on Tuesday night.

Vonovia's offer was conditional upon acceptance of at least 50 percent, including shares it already holds and shares it expected to receive from convertible bonds.

Deutsche Wohnen said it welcomed the clear vote by its shareholders against Vonovia's bid, which it announced in October in an attempt to achieve the largest takeover in Germany's property sector.

Vonovia offered 83.14 euros in cash plus seven new shares in Vonovia for every 11 Deutsche Wohnen shares, a premium of 9.8 percent to the closing price on Oct. 8, the last trading day before reports of an impending offer emerged.

However, since then, Vonovia's shares had lost 11 percent, while Deutsche Wohnen's shares were down only 6 percent.

Vonovia shares were up 6 percent and Deutsche Wohnen shares were 8 percent higher by 1330 GMT. (Editing by Alexander Smith)