S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
FRANKFURT May 20 German real-estate firm Deutsche Wohnen plans to issue new shares worth up to 950 million euros ($1.05 billion) to finance an acquisition and refinance debt, it said on Wednesday.
Deutsche Wohnen said it would issue up to 42.2 million shares, which would be offered to existing shareholders at a ratio of one new share for each seven shares held at a subscription price yet to be determined. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.