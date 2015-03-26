FRANKFURT, March 26 German real-estate firm Deutsche Wohnen said funds from operations (FFO I) leapt 90 percent to 218 million euros ($239 million) in 2014, slightly exceeding market expectations.

The company, which has launched a 1.2-billion-euro cash takeover bid for Austrian rival Conwert, said gross rental income rose 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding the acquisition of GSW, to 626 million euros.

Analysts had expected FFO of 215 million euros and gross rental income of 637 million on average, according to a Reuters poll.

Deutsche Wohnen said on Thursday it would raise its dividend by 29 percent to 0.44 euros per share, and forecast FFO of at least 250 million euros for 2015.

It added it would launch a four-year, 280 million-euro modernisation programme for its core regions.

($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)