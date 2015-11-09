FRANKFURT Nov 9 Deutsche Wohnen, one of Germany's biggest residential property companies, said that operating profit (FFO I) rose 38 percent in the first nine months, helped by rent increases and strong earnings from disposals.

Funds from operations increased to 228.7 million euros ($245.81 million), Deutsche Wohnen said late on Monday, noting that it also benefited from efficiency gains from the completion of the integration of GSW Immobilien.

Chief Financial Officer Andreas Segal would leave the management board on Nov. 11, the group said. ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Louise Ireland)