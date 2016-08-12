FRANKFURT Aug 12 German residential real estate group Deutsche Wohnen on Friday raised its full-year forecast for core earnings, following in the footsteps of other German property groups amid a boom of the country's housing market.

Deutsche Wohnen said it now expects 2016 funds from operations (FFO), a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, to reach at least 380 million euros, up from a previous estimate of at least 360 million euros.

The company, which holds roughly 161,000 mainly residential units in Germany's capital Berlin, reported consensus-beating half-year results, which saw its FFO in the months from January to June rise to 233.4 million euros.

Other German real estate groups like Vonovia have previously raised their guidance on strong second quarter performance. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Jonathan Gould)