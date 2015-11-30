DUESSELDORF Nov 30 Shareholders in Germany's
biggest residential property company Vonovia on Monday
backed a capital increase needed for its 14 billion euro ($14.8
billion) hostile offer for peer Deutsche Wohnen.
Vonovia unveiled its takeover approach in October, which
Deutsche Wohnen's management rejected as undervaluing the
company.
Germany's residential real estate sector has been marked by
rapid consolidation in recent years as firms fight for a slice
of a huge market for rental housing in which scale can help
boost profitability.
($1 = 0.9455 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Jonathan Gould)