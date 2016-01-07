FRANKFURT Jan 7 Germany's biggest residential
property company Vonovia appealed on Thursday to
shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen to back its bid for
the No. 2 property player.
"We at Vonovia are convinced that you will clearly benefit
from a merger of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen," Chief Executive
Rolf Buch wrote in an open letter published online.
Buch said the deal should mean better dividend prospects for
Deutsche Wohnen shareholders and reduce the dependence of the
company on the Berlin real estate market.
Holders of at least 50 percent of Deutsche Wohnen's capital
must tender their shares for the takeover to go through, with
shareholder advisors ISS and Glass Lewis advocating the offer be
accepted. Many investors hold stakes in both companies and have
an interest in seeing the takeover succeed.
However, Deutsche Wohnen's Chief Executive Michael Zahn has
said Vonovia's proposed offer undervalues the company and won't
deliver the promised synergies and that he is optimistic less
that 50 percent of shares will be tendered.
Buch, who will start a two-week roadshow for the deal on
Monday, said in the letter that the offer represented the
highest premium being paid for a listed real estate firm in
Europe since the financial crisis.
Germany's residential real estate sector has seen rapid
consolidation in recent years as firms fight for a slice of a
huge market for housing rentals in which scale can help boost
profitability.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Emma Thomasson;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)