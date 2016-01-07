FRANKFURT Jan 7 Germany's biggest residential property company Vonovia appealed on Thursday to shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen to back its bid for the No. 2 property player.

"We at Vonovia are convinced that you will clearly benefit from a merger of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen," Chief Executive Rolf Buch wrote in an open letter published online.

Buch said the deal should mean better dividend prospects for Deutsche Wohnen shareholders and reduce the dependence of the company on the Berlin real estate market.

Holders of at least 50 percent of Deutsche Wohnen's capital must tender their shares for the takeover to go through, with shareholder advisors ISS and Glass Lewis advocating the offer be accepted. Many investors hold stakes in both companies and have an interest in seeing the takeover succeed.

However, Deutsche Wohnen's Chief Executive Michael Zahn has said Vonovia's proposed offer undervalues the company and won't deliver the promised synergies and that he is optimistic less that 50 percent of shares will be tendered.

Buch, who will start a two-week roadshow for the deal on Monday, said in the letter that the offer represented the highest premium being paid for a listed real estate firm in Europe since the financial crisis.

Germany's residential real estate sector has seen rapid consolidation in recent years as firms fight for a slice of a huge market for housing rentals in which scale can help boost profitability. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Tom Heneghan)