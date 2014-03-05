FRANKFURT, March 5 Prospective buyers of Deutsche Annington shares were given a price guidance of 19 euros per share as part of the German property group's capital increase, a person familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

The books were closed, the source added.

Deutsche Annington on Tuesday said its sale of 16 million new shares in a capital increase to help fund property buys would also see shareholder Terra Firma sell 11 million shares of its holding in the German real estate group.

The total offer of up to 27 million ordinary shares would result in a free float of up to 25.7 percent on completion of the placement, Deutsche Annington has said. (Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Thomas Atkins)