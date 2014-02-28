FRANKFURT Feb 28 Deutsche Annington is taking on about 400 million euros ($547 million) in debt in two acquisitions it announced earlier on Friday, Chief Executive Rolf Buch said.

He also told journalists during a conference call that the German property group aims to boost its adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to between 250 million and 265 million euros this year from 223.5 million in 2013.

Deutsche Annington plans to buy two property portfolios with a total of 41,500 flats for a combined 2.4 billion euros, to be financed with equity and debt.

($1 = 0.7309 euros)