FRANKFURT Jan 1 German real estate company
Deutsche Annington's first dividend to shareholders
following its 2013 listing could come to about 0.70 euros per
share, its Chief Executive Rolf Buch told German daily
Handelsblatt.
The group, which listed in Frankfurt in July but is still
majority-owned by British financier Guy Hands' private equity
group Terra Firma, has said it plans to pay out 70
percent of its profits as a dividend.
CEO Buch also told Handelsblatt that the company has a war
chest of 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) available for
acquisitions, according to an excerpt of an article to be
published on Thursday.
"But we will not risk our rating with any acquisition," he
said. Deutsche Annington has a credit rating of BBB with agency
Standard & Poor's.
Deutsche Annington was last month reported to be close to an
agreement to buy Vitus Immobilien, a German residential landlord
partly owned by Blackstone Group.