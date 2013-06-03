FRANKFURT, June 3 Deutsche Annington, Germany's biggest residential property company, is aiming for a stock market listing around July 4, several people familiar with the process said on Monday.

Deutsche Annington is owned by private equity firm Terra Firma, which has been looking for years for a favourable moment to sell.

The plan is to float more than 20 percent of Deutsche Annington, which is valued at around 4.1-4.5 billion euros ($5.3-$5.8 billion) excluding debt, the sources said.

The volume of an initial public offering (IPO) would be "pretty certainly more than a billion," one of them said.

Deutsche Annington, the market leader with more than 210,000 flats in Germany, declined to comment.

Low investment yields have driven up demand for assets in the German property market, which is also seen as a safe haven particularly by foreign investors.

Companies typically announce their intention to float about four weeks before their planned market debut, meaning the official announcement may be published in the next few days.

Earlier on Monday forklift truck maker Kion also said it was preparing an initial public offering (IPO).

Separately, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday that German publisher Springer Science+Business Media might announce IPO plans within the next two weeks.

A Deutsche Annington listing would be the second large IPO to be undertaken by a German residential property firm this year, following LEG Immobilien's stock market debut in January. It could also become the first real estate stock in Germany's blue-chip DAX index.