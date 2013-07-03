LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 3 Deutsche Annington's
dramatic decision to pull its billion-dollar share sale leaves a
sour note in Europe's recovering new listings market as the
quiet summer period approaches and shows price flexibility
remains crucial, advisers say.
Late on Tuesday Germany's largest residential real estate
company cancelled plans for its Wednesday stock market debut,
blaming "persistent adverse market conditions".
Despite a pick-up in European new listings in the first six
months of 2013 as market confidence improved, with the amount
raised more than doubling year-on-year, the outlook has clouded
over since volatility spiked on concerns the U.S. Federal
Reserve may trim back its stimulus policies.
When the order books on Deutsche's sale, valuing the company
at more than 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion), closed on Tuesday
it had not received enough orders for all the shares on offer,
sources close to the deal told Reuters.
"They should have pulled the ripcord earlier, when it became
clear how sluggish the bookbuilding was going, rather than
cancelling at the last minute," said Mirko Dier, Head of
Corporate Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions at Accenture.
The company's majority owner, private equity group Terra
Firma, considered cutting the size of the offer before
ultimately deciding to pull it, sources said. One person said
the final trigger was the last-minute cancelling of a big order.
"You had a series of unfortunate elements coming together,"
said a source familiar with the deal. "When a central banker
says the world has changed you lose some momentum."
The fact fellow German property company LEG Immobilien
is trading more than 8 percent below its February
listing price also made people more cautious, investors said.
"Investors' biggest worry is paying too much for shares in a
flotation," said Martin Steinbach, Head of Listing Services at
Ernst & Young Germany. "An issuer has to keep the flexibility to
make concessions on price."
With the typically quieter summer period approaching, the
cancelled sale is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the
prospects for new listings. Russian niche coal producer
Sibanthracite, which plans to list in London this month, is one
of the only remaining deals to be done.
For now, preparations continue for other share sales, but
advisers say it is too soon to know how the market will look in
September, the next usual window for listings.
Deutsche Annington, which owns 180,000 flats, had planned to
use proceeds from the sale to cut debt. But a recent spike in
yields would have reduced their ability to refinance at a lower
rate, impacting potential valuation, one investor said.
Combined with the return of choppy markets, this made many
investors unwilling to risk paying the asking price.
"All of this puts the buyside investors in a pretty strong
position to demand a low price, which they weren't satisfied
with," the investor said.