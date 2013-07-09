(Corrects spelling of weak in paragraph one)

FRANKFURT, July 9 Deutsche Annington, Germany's largest residential real estate company, revived plans for an initial public offering (IPO), a week after scrapping them due to weak demand for its new shares.

The size of the flotation will, however, be only roughly half of the original plan, the group, majority-owned by private equity company Terra Firma, said on Tuesday.

In an accelerated bookbuilding, Deutsche Annington is offering 34.8 million shares in a price range of 16.50 euros to 17 euros ($21.23-$21.87), down from an original range of 18 euros and 21 euros.

In total, the offering will be worth 575-592 million euros and Deutsche Annington is set to book gross proceeds of 400-412 million euros. Originally, Deutsche Annington had hoped for a volume of up to 1.2 billion euros.

The bookbuilding process will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the final placement price will be announced on Wednesday.

