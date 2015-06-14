FRANKFURT, June 14 German property firm Deutsche
Annington will buy regional property firm Suedewo for
1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) and launch a 2.25 billion euro
capital hike to fund it, the company said in a statement late on
Sunday.
The acquisition comprises a purchase price of about 1.1
billion euros with an additional assumption of financial
liabilities totaling approximately 0.8 billion euros, the
company said.
Annington will offer new shares at 20.90 euros each to
existing shareholders in a ratio of 3 new shares for every 10
owned, the company said.
Suedewo owns about 19,800 apartments managed by entities
affiliated with PATRIZIA Immobilien AG mainly in the
state of Baden-Wuerttemberg in south west Germany.
($1 = 0.8908 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins)