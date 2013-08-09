FRANKFURT Aug 9 Deutsche Annington,
Germany's No. 1 residential real estate company, said on Friday
it plans to raise 2013 earnings by 30 percent to 210-220 million
euros ($280-295 million) by raising rents and letting more
flats.
The group, which listed in Frankfurt in July but is still
majority-owned by British financier Guy Hands' private equity
group Terra Firma, plans to pay out 70 percent of its
profits as a dividend, it said.
That is a higher share than its largest competitors.
The group has increased rents by as much as 3.6 percent in
parts of its portfolio this year and aims for an overall
increase of as much as 2 percent this year, in line with the
euro zone target inflation rate of close to 2 percent and
inflation in Germany at below 2 percent so far this year.