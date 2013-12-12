FRANKFURT Dec 12 Private equity investor Round
Hill Capital and other co-owners of Vitus Immobilien have
entered advanced talks to sell the German property group to
Deutsche Annington, two sources familiar with the
transaction said on Thursday.
The deal, which would value Vitus at about 1.3 billion euros
($1.8 billion), is expected to be reached by Christmas, the
sources told Reuters.
Round Hill is hoping to benefit from buoyant property
valuations in Germany that helped underpin the stock market
flotations of Deutsche Annington and peer real estate group LEG
earlier this year.
Round Hill and co-investors bought a majority in Vitus in
2007 from Blackstone for 1.6 billion euros and have been
looking for an exit for several years.
Blackstone retained a 25 percent stake in the group, which
owns about 30,000 apartments.
Round Hill, Deutsche Annington and Blackstone declined
comment.