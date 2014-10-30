BRIEF-Leju Q4 revenue fell 39 percent to $104.9 million
* Leju reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces board and management changes
FRANKFURT Oct 30 Deutsche Annington Immobilien Se
* Forecast for 2014 confirmed
* Outlook for 2015 points to sustained profitable growth; increase of nav per share to between eur 24 - 25 expected
* Dividend 0.78 eur per share
* 9M ffo 1 up 25.5 % to eur 205.0 million year on year
* news: deutsche annington immobilien se / key word(s): 9-month figures/real estate nine-month figures: deutsche annington continues period of dynamic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leju reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces board and management changes
* Board decides not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with Community Health Systems' management team regarding Co's business,operations,status of ongoing turnaround strategy