BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE : * Says increases its portfolio by more than 5,000 apartments * Says total portfolio encompasses living and usable space of more than 344,000
square metres * Says average price per square metre of EUR 5.52
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: