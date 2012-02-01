UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
SYDNEY Feb 1 Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank, is competing with at least three other companies to buy Deutsche Bank's asset management businesses, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
The businesses Deutsche Bank put up for sale have almost 400 billion euros ($523.62 billion) in assets under management and could fetch 1.5 billion to 2.5 billion euros, it said.
The deadline for second-round offers is next week, and the German lender aims to reach an agreement by mid-March.
A Macquarie spokeswoman in Sydney declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.
Deutsche Bank announced the review of the asset-management units, excluding the operations of the DWS mutual-fund units in Europe and Asia, in November.
Macquarie manages A$324 billion in funds globally and had surplus capital of A$3.5 billion as at September 2011, filings to the stock exchange show. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.