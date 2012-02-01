SYDNEY Feb 1 Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank, is competing with at least three other companies to buy Deutsche Bank's asset management businesses, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The businesses Deutsche Bank put up for sale have almost 400 billion euros ($523.62 billion) in assets under management and could fetch 1.5 billion to 2.5 billion euros, it said.

The deadline for second-round offers is next week, and the German lender aims to reach an agreement by mid-March.

A Macquarie spokeswoman in Sydney declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Deutsche Bank announced the review of the asset-management units, excluding the operations of the DWS mutual-fund units in Europe and Asia, in November.

Macquarie manages A$324 billion in funds globally and had surplus capital of A$3.5 billion as at September 2011, filings to the stock exchange show. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)