Nov 10 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, part of Deutsche Bank AG, said it appointed Heather Kirby, Charles Walker and Stewart Oldfield to its Private Bank.

The three would be based in New York and report to Andrew Gallivan, managing director and head of the New York Private Bank, the company said.

Kirby, who joined as a managing director and private banker, previously served the same roles at Citi Private Bank, where she focused on the ultra-high-net-worth market.

Walker was appointed as a director and private banker, the company said. He also joined from Citi Private Bank, where he was a senior vice president and private banker.

Oldfield, who also joined as a director and private banker, was previously with Credit Suisse in their investment solutions group, the company said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)