BERLIN Dec 10 Deutsche Bahn 's Arriva subsidiary has won a contract worth over 10 billion euros ($11 billion) to operate the UK's Northern Rail regional franchise, the German company said on Thursday.

By winning the tender for the contract, which will run for nine years with the option of an extension, DB Arriva extends its share of the British passenger rail market to 22 percent from 14 percent.

The contract will see DB Arriva serve a region that includes Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool. It will take on some 5,200 workers from the existing network operator.

Bahn is looking for private investors to take stakes in DB Arriva and its international logistics business, DB Schenker, though it wants to retain majority holdings in both. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Greg Mahlich)