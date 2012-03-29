BERLIN, March 29 German group Deutsche Bahn
, Europe's biggest rail operator, posted record sales
and passenger numbers in 2011 but fell short of its targets.
Deutsche Bahn reported a 10 percent increase in revenue to
37.9 billion euros ($50.4 billion) on Thursday. Operating profit
(EBIT) grew almost a quarter to 2.3 billion euros.
The outcome compared with targets for 38.4 billion euros and
2.4 billion euros respectively, with the miss mainly due to a
weaker than expected performance in the freight sector. The
company has said it is looking at the profitability of that
business.
"We are on the right path but have not reached our target
yet," Chief Executive Ruediger Grube said.
The company confirmed figures reported by Reuters last week.
Deutsche Bahn wants to boost sales this year to 40 billion
euros, and operating profit to 2.6 billion euros. It also aims
to nearly double its 2011 sales to 70 billion euros by 2020.
The German government had wanted to privatise part of the
firm in 2008 but abandoned the plans due to poor market
conditions. The government has said it will pursue a partial
privatisation of the company but has not given a fixed time
frame.
Nearly two billion people - more than ever before -
travelled by rail in 2011, the company said. This was an
increase of 1.6 percent from 2010.
($1 = 0.7525 euros)
