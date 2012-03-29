* 70 bln euro sales target by 2020
* 2011 sales and passenger figures make new record
* But results fall short of targets
(Adds details, quotes)
BERLIN, March 29 Europe's biggest rail operator
Deutsche Bahn plans to almost double its sales by 2020
through acquisition and by investing in new markets and service
quality after reporting record sales for last year.
Deutsche Bahn said it planned to ramp up its sales to 70
billion euros ($93.02 billion) over the next eight years, and
would buy up rivals with turnover of 10 billion euros to
consolidate its own growth.
"Our vision is to become the world's leading mobility and
logistics company," Chief Executive Officer Ruediger Grube said
at the group's annual results press conference in Berlin.
Grube said the group would continue to expand into new and
profitable markets, but would also invest in the quality of its
services, as well as widening its portfolio of green products.
"Wherever there are market opportunities, that's where we'll
be," he said.
Deutsche Bahn plans to boost sales this year to 40 billion
euros and operating profit to 2.6 billion euros, with strong
growth expected from its logistics sector.
The group said it hopes to raise up to two billion euros in
2012 through issuing bonds, and had already secured 900 million
euros on the capital markets in the first months of this year.
RECORD SALES
Deutsche Bahn reported a 10 percent increase in revenue to
37.9 billion euros in 2011, while operating profit (EBIT) grew
almost a quarter to 2.3 billion euros.
The company confirmed figures reported by Reuters last week.
Record numbers of passengers boosted sales. Nearly two
billion people travelled by rail in 2011, the company said, an
increase of 1.6 percent from 2010.
But the group fell short of its targets due to a contraction
in the German economy in the fourth quarter, as well as a
weaker-than-expected performance in the freight business and
high maintenance costs.
The outcome compared with targets for 38.4 billion euros in
revenue and 2.4 billion euros in operating profit. The company
has said it is looking at the profitability of the freight
business.
"We are on the right path but have not reached our target
yet," Grube said.
The German government had wanted to privatise part of the
firm in 2008 but abandoned the plans due to poor market
conditions.
The government has said it will pursue a partial
privatisation of the company but has not given a fixed time
frame.
($1 = 0.7525 euros)
(Reporting By Markus Wacket; Writing by Alice Baghdjian;
Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)