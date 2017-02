FRANKFURT Dec 5 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said it signed a framework agreement to order trains worth as much as 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from France's Alstom, Spain's CAF and Stadler Pankow GmbH.

Under the agreement, the companies would deliver as many as 400 multi-unit trains for use in regional rail traffic to Deutsche Bahn by the end of 2018.

Deutsche Bahn said the framework contract included a proposal for two different types of train and that a competitive process would determine the specific contract details for the manufacturers.

($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)