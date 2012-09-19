BERLIN, Sept 19 Deutsche Bahn will sign two framework agreements with a potential value of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) with Polish trainmaker PESA on Wednesday for the delivery of up to 470 diesel-powered trains, the German company said.

The agreements foresee delivery through 2018 of the trains, which Deutsche Bahn would use on regional lines, helping prepare the operator for looming regional tenders.

Deutsche Bahn is facing increased competition under new government legislation and the agreements come as it prepares to bid for operating rights contracts on multiple short-distance routes, which are set to expire and be re-tendered in the coming years by Germany's federal states.

The train operator still effectively has a monopoly on long-distance travel, but competitors already have a market share of 20 percent on regional lines and 25 percent in freight. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by David Holmes)