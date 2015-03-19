BERLIN, March 19 Privatisation of Deutsche Bahn or even a sale of a stake in Germany's leading railway operator is currently not on the agenda, Chief Executive Ruediger Grube said on Thursday.

A sale of Deutsche Bahn's unit DB Schenker Logistics could be ruled out, Grube said.

While Deutsche Bahn may consider making acquisitions as soon as it gains financial flexibility through cost cutting, the company's focus will remain on organic growth, he said at Deutsche Bahn's annual news conference.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)