BRIEF-Helvetia Holding FY underlying earnings up 12 pct at CHF 492 million
* Increased its underlying earnings in 2016 financial year by 12 pct to 492 million Swiss francs ($488.24 million) after tax
Oct 9 Deutsche Balaton AG
* Says published offer document for shareholders of aleo solar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increased its underlying earnings in 2016 financial year by 12 pct to 492 million Swiss francs ($488.24 million) after tax
* Calls EGM on March 29 to approve issue of upto $4 billion bonds and other financial instruments
* Unit entered into agreement for disposal of three parcels of land for a total consideration of 372.6 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2mhiAnr) Further company coverage: