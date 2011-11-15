FRANKFURT Nov 15 Paul Achleitner's move
to Deutsche Bank AG's supervisory board installs a
dealmaker with deep connections to the German establishment and
defuses a potential conflict with shareholders as well as future
co-chiefs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen.
Achleitner will join Deutsche Bank in May 2012, after an
11-year stint as finance chief of Europe's largest insurer
Allianz, and 11 years working as an investment banker at Goldman
Sachs.
Shareholders welcomed plans to appoint the 55-year-old
Austrian, which came after Chief Executive Josef Ackermann
withdrew his candidacy to become supervisory board chairman when
he retires in 2012 after facing an uphill battle to win
shareholder backing.
"From a shareholder perspective we welcome the decision,
since Ackermann's candidacy would have led to potential
conflicts of interest with reputational risks for Deutsche
Bank," said Ingo Speich, senior portfolio manager of Union
Investment.
German corporate governance rules discourage the elevation
of former chief executives to the role of independent director,
given the temptation for such executives to avoid dealing with
legacy issues.
For Ackermann to take over at the supervisory board without
a two-year hiatus, as required by German corporate governance
rules, at least 25 percent of shareholders would need to vote in
favour.
Ackermann acknowledged that current market turmoil prevented
him from spending the necessary time to convince shareholders
about the move, but painted an upbeat picture.
"Do I look sad or depressed," Ackermann said upon being
asked how handing over the reins to Achleitner made him feel.
SMOOTHER RELATIONS
Achleitner's move also smooths relations between the
management and the supervisory board as Germany's largest lender
prepares to outline its new strategy after Ackermann leaves the
post of chief executive in May next year
Efforts to install 63-year-old Ackermann as chairman came as
part of efforts to cement a shift toward a more conservative
strategy at the German lender amid widespread suspicion of
investment banking.
Ackermann's relations with investment banking chief Jain and
Germany chief Fitschen suffered after the Swiss executive made
an unsuccessful attempt to install an external candidate --
former Bundesbank executive Axel Weber -- to be his successor.
Fears that Deutsche Bank could neglect its German roots and
expand risk-taking activities prompted key members of the
supervisory board to opt for the dual CEO model, combining
63-year-old Fitschen's contact book in Germany with 48-year-old
Jain's ability to deliver profits.
The supervisory board wants to ensure that non-investment
banking activities such as retail and wealth management will
continue to gain resources under Deutsche's new leadership
structure.
"We hope that Achleitner will endorse both sides of the bank
and act as an integrating figure," said Klaus Nieding, a
shareholder activist at DSW, the association for private
shareholders.
Bespectacled and short, Achleitner's influence at Deutsche
will be considerable given that the supervisory board appoints,
supervises and advises the company's board of management and is
directly involved in decisions of fundamental importance.
At Deutsche Bank the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
maintains regular contact with the Management Board, and
consults on strategy, the development of business and risk
management.
MANDATE FOR CHANGE
Like Ackermann at Deutsche Bank, Achleitner played a key
role in introducing a shareholder-driven system of corporate
governance to replace a post-war establishment which had come to
be known as Deutschland AG.
For decades Deutsche Bank and Allianz helped steer Europe's
largest economy as they held large stakes in companies like
Daimler-Benz, Beiersdorf, Siemens and Thyssen.
Using their stakes they could protect German industry from
foreign takeovers and provide a system of mutual support in the
event of large-scale bankruptcies.
Achleitner who studied economics at the University of St.
Gallen, Switzerland, was hired by Allianz from Goldman to unwind
the insurer's network of cross-shareholdings. He oversaw the
sale of a 44 percent stake in skin care products maker
Beiersdorf to Hamburg-based Tchibo Holding.
His most controversial move was to engineer the purchase of
Dresdner Bank in 2001 by Allianz, only to sell it again in 2008
after it became clear that efforts to cross-sell banking and
insurance products proved ineffective.
Ralf Groenemeyer, analyst at Silvia Quandt research said
Achleitner was "part of the board which agreed on the
acquisition of Dresdner Bank, the worst investment in the
company's history."
A fund manager and holder of Deutsche Bank stock who
declined to be named said the switch from Ackermann to
Achleitner was a victory for "corporate governance fetishists."
"We're normally all in favour of a cooling off period, but
Ackermann's track record is clearly more impressive than
Achleitner's."
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick; Additional
reporting by Kathrin Jones and Ludwig Burger; Editing by David
Cowell)