By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Nov 14 New bank rules will make
European lenders uncompetitive in a global marketplace and
render consolidation more likely, Deutsche Bank Chief
Executive Josef Ackermann said on Monday.
"As we consider bank levies, higher capital requirements and
a transaction tax we seem to have forgotten that we are in a
global marketplace," Ackermann told a banking conference.
"The likelihood that competitors die off or merge with
others is higher than ever."
European bank chiefs are struggling to reposition their
businesses to survive the debt crisis as they are being forced
to choose between writing new business and building capital to
strengthen their balance sheets.
While global regulators are asking banks to hold a minimum
of 7 percent capital from 2013, the European Banking Authority
has insisted that European banks to a step further and bolster
their core tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent by mid-2012.
Their U.S. peers will escape with a lower ratio because
European governments want to make sure that banks in their
region can cope with another round of writedowns of European
debt, as the institutes in Europe are by far the biggest
creditors of euro governments.
Wolfgang Kirsch, Chief Executive of DZ Bank, said the new
regulation would cost German banks 5 billion euros per year,
particularly punitive at a time of slow economic growth.
"It is a fact that banks are only able to raise funds with
difficulty on the capital market," Kirsch told reporters on the
margins of the conference. Therefore, many are choosing to
improve the ratio of equity capital to risk-weighted assets by
making fewer loans.
LEVEL PLAYING FIELD?
That need has fundamentally changed the business environment
for lenders, Ackermann said.
"Cross-border international business models will be even
more difficult to implement," he told an audience of central
bankers, politicians and chief executives at the conference.
"The tighter the regulatory framework, the more likely the
rules will be different from country to country, which would
drastically raise the fixed costs of an international strategy."
Ackermann said European regulators need to keep in mind the
cumulative impact of new bank rules and what this could mean for
the competitiveness of the sector as a whole.
Amid efforts to make the financial sector safer, they are no
longer thinking about what new rules could mean for Europe's
ability to compete, he said.
Andreas Schmitz, head of Germany's BdB banking association,
noted: "You can't achieve a higher return on equity compared to
say the Americans if you have an uneven playing field."
Banks are being forced to raise their capital levels in
response to European efforts to contain the sovereign debt
crisis that has engulfed Greece. They have agreed to voluntarily
write down 50 percent of their Greek sovereign debt holdings as
part of a private-sector contribution towards a bailout of
Greece.
Kirsch, whose bank is one of Germany's biggest banking
creditors to Greece, said lenders had reached the limit with the
agreement for a 50 percent haircut on Greece.
"One mustn't abuse the leeway over what is possible for
banks' voluntary contribution," he said. "There is no question
of doing the same for Italy and that is not being discussed," he
added.
By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould