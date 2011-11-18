* Handelsblatt - board members asked for early departure

* Deutsche Bank says CEO handover timetable remains (Adds background, more from report)

FRANKFURT Nov 18 Deutsche Bank on Friday denied a newspaper report that Chief Executive Josef Ackermann had been asked to stand down ahead of his planned departure in May next year.

German daily Handelsblatt, citing sources, said that two members of the management board had asked Ackermann to leave earlier at a meeting on Tuesday.

Ackermann earlier this week withdrew his candidacy to join the supervisory board, following an uphill battle to win shareholder support for his appointment as supervisory board chairman.

Handelsblatt reported he was asked to leave early in order to ensure clarity over the bank's strategy, adding that this would also avoid him becoming a lame duck for the final months of his tenure.

Ackermann's decision not to move onto the supervisory board came as a surprise and changes the dynamics of the bank's leadership structure.

Plans to install Ackermann as chairman were designed to ensure continuity after investment banking head Anshu Jain and Germany chief Juergen Fitschen take over from Ackermann as co-chief executives in 2012.

"The time plan remains unchanged," a spokesman said.

Allianz Finance Chief Paul Achleitner will instead join the supervisory board.

Ackermann, Jain and Fitschen had been nailing down the Frankfurt-based lender's strategy before announcing it to employees at a senior management conference set to take place in Montreux next year.

Deutsche Bank shares were down 0.7 percent at 1016 GMT. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Editing by David Cowell and Mike Nesbit)